Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $19.63 Average PT from Analysts

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of PFHD opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Professional by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 32.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

