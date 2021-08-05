ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,389. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $744.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

