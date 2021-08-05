ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Position Boosted by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 comprises approximately 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $561,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 8.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $1,792,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of DDM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.01. 17,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,584. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

