PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. assumed coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.