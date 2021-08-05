Public Mint Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

