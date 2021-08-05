Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 737,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 604,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.34. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 63.93% and a negative net margin of 166.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

