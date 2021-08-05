Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

