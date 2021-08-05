Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,770.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $6,770.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00102234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00143210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,102.02 or 0.99822857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.66 or 0.00838032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

