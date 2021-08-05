Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.43%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

