Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reduced by Analyst

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Busey by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

