Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Issued By KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $100.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

