Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for YETI in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

YETI opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00. YETI has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

