Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

TREX stock opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

