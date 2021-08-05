Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FTT. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

Shares of FTT opened at C$33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Finning International has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.82.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

