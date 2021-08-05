Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 77.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

