Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

