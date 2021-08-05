Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

ACHC opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

