Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $53.64 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

