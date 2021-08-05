Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.51.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 15.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 23.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

