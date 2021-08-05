Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Boosted by Barrington Research

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ExlService in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $114.86 on Thursday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $204,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

