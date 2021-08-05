Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Busey by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

