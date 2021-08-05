Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

