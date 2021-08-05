Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Increased by Wedbush

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

