Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

