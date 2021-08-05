Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.54.

NYSE ZBH opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

