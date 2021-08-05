Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Increased by Analyst

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

CMCO stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

