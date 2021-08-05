Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB remained flat at $$57.64 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,434. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.