Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 2.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $9,828,000.

VIS traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

