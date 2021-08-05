Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.