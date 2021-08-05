Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Issued By William Blair

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.