Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for OneWater Marine Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $676.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $1,355,206.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,104 over the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

