Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.68 million and $228.74 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00147306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,780.90 or 0.99858739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00864506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.