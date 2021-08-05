Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $225.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $193.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.