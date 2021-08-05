Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

QFI stock opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.70. The firm has a market cap of £47.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

