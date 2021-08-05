Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

