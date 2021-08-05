Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,345.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.87 or 0.07057714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.04 or 0.01364951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.24 or 0.00358989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00132504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.54 or 0.00626608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00354811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.00302085 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,572,087 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

