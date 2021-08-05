RADCOM (RDCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. RADCOM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDCM stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

