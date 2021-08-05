Rage Fan (RAGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $315,305.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $861,439.01 and approximately $315,305.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00142294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.12 or 0.99813369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.00832432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,767,041 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

