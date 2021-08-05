Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by Cowen from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $142.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.