RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $801.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,943 shares of company stock worth $378,426 over the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

