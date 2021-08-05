Raymond James Analysts Give Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) a C$31.00 Price Target

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) received a C$31.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.80.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

TSE ERO traded up C$0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.68. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.17 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0233963 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.