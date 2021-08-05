Raymond James Cuts Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $32.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

