Raymond James Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$47.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.99.

TRRSF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 1,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038. Trisura Group has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

