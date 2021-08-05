Raymond James Lowers Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Outperform

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMRK. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $370.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

