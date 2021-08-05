Raymond James Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $180.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SITM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $141.00 on Thursday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,886 shares of company stock worth $6,160,414 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

