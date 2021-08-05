Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.51 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

