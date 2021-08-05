Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

