Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,725,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,407,000.

VBK stock opened at $285.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

