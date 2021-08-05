Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,335 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $91.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

