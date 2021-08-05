Raze Network Market Capitalization Tops $6.08 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $11.23 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00146123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,063.30 or 1.00100626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00863939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

